The Prince of Wales is determined to build on his connection to the Church of England, according to a royal aide.

The declaration comes ahead of Prince William’s attendance at the new Archbishop of Canterbury’s official installation this week – the first time a woman will be taking the helm.

Speaking to reporters, a royal aide noted the prince’s commitment to the Church is “sometimes quieter than people expect” and is sometimes “not always fully understood as consequence”.

However, they noted that those close to the family recognise his connection to the church.

“The sense of duty that comes with it, runs deep and is grounded in something personal and sincere,” they added.

"As he looks ahead to the responsibilities he will one day assume as Supreme Governor, he is keen to build a strong and meaningful bond with the Church and its leadership, one that respects tradition while speaking to a modern Britain, and reflects his broader belief that institutions must continue to remain relevant and connected to the people they serve.”

British monarchs hold both the position of Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and Defender of the Faith.

The roles require them to approve appointments of archbishops, bishops and deans on the prime minister’s recommendation.

In a historic first, Dame Sarah Mullally will be installed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury this Wednesday, March 25.