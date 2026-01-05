Prince William is said to have been “deeply concerned” about the mental health of his uncle Andrew, despite backing the King’s actions.

The Prince of Wales is said to have supported his father’s decision to strip the 65-year-old of his prince and Duke of York titles due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, was accused in Virginia Giuffre’s book of having sex with her three times after she had been trafficked to him by paedophile Epstein.

The former prince has denied all allegations and said that an out-of-court settlement he reached with the late Ms Giuffre in 2022 was not an indication of guilt.

Charles III has cut royal ties with his younger brother and Andrew spent Christmas in his Royal Lodge, away from The Firm, who had, as per convention, enjoyed the Sandringham estate.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales wants "the stables cleaned" when it comes to his controversial uncle and will look to “deal” with him before he becomes King.

However, a palace insider has told the Times that William, a mental health advocate, has felt concern for Andrew.

The source said: "In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I'm told, wide of the mark.

"If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle's mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away.

“Nevertheless, William realised that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he supported his father's decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles.

“Kate, in turn, supported her husband in the matter."

Just before Christmas, further images of Andrew were released from the Epstein files, a trove of documentation related to Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

Shortly afterwards, Andrew gave a car crash interview on BBC Newsnight, which led to The Firm calling time on his days as a senior, working member of the royal family.

While he continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing, Andrew will leave the Royal Lodge in 2026 and is said to have little to do day-to-day with all his duties having been removed.