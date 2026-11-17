Gary Barlow has written many of the band’s hits during their career spanning more than 30 years, and he said they have met William around 20 times during that period

Prince William delivers a speech at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Picture: Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prince of Wales has taken his father’s passion for the environment to the “next level” with the Earthshot Prize, Take That star Gary Barlow has said.

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Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will perform two songs at William’s glittering awards ceremony recognising innovative green initiatives being staged in Mumbai in front of a 5,000-strong audience. Speaking ahead of the gig, the band recalled performing for royalty in the past including Diana, Princess of Wales, and getting the royal family dancing to Never Forget at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle three years ago. Barlow has written many of the band’s hits during their career spanning more than 30 years, and he said they have met William around 20 times during that period. Read more: King accepts 'positive potato' but turns down beans and cheese from Spud Bros on royal visit Read more: Milburn review calls for youth unemployment to be cut to ‘NEET Zero’ in a decade

Gary Barlow of Take That performs during a special one off show for their new album 'Dreamers' at London Palladium on November 13. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

He said: “William’s dad, in the 70s, used to talk about microplastics, and people thought he was crazy. “He’s really following on (from) his dad’s passion, I think. “It’s wonderful when dads pass down things (and)… they take the baton, taking on to the next level.” Take That have performed at the Royal Variety Performance four times, the 1993 Concert for Hope for World Aids Day at Wembley Arena attended by Diana, and they closed the King’s Coronation Concert. Asked about the Earthshot Prize, now in its sixth year, Donald admitted he first heard of William’s project six months ago, but said: “It’s super-inspiring to have people trying to help climate and to help the Earth. I find it fascinating. “I mean, for me personally, anything at home, anything that’s recyclable, anything that’s reusable, anything that doesn’t pollute rivers, I’m there all the way.”

Robert Irwin, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children's Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty