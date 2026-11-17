William taking King’s passion for environment to next level, says Take That star
Gary Barlow has written many of the band’s hits during their career spanning more than 30 years, and he said they have met William around 20 times during that period
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The Prince of Wales has taken his father’s passion for the environment to the “next level” with the Earthshot Prize, Take That star Gary Barlow has said.
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Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will perform two songs at William’s glittering awards ceremony recognising innovative green initiatives being staged in Mumbai in front of a 5,000-strong audience.
Speaking ahead of the gig, the band recalled performing for royalty in the past including Diana, Princess of Wales, and getting the royal family dancing to Never Forget at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle three years ago.
Barlow has written many of the band’s hits during their career spanning more than 30 years, and he said they have met William around 20 times during that period.
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He said: “William’s dad, in the 70s, used to talk about microplastics, and people thought he was crazy.
“He’s really following on (from) his dad’s passion, I think.
“It’s wonderful when dads pass down things (and)… they take the baton, taking on to the next level.”
Take That have performed at the Royal Variety Performance four times, the 1993 Concert for Hope for World Aids Day at Wembley Arena attended by Diana, and they closed the King’s Coronation Concert.
Asked about the Earthshot Prize, now in its sixth year, Donald admitted he first heard of William’s project six months ago, but said: “It’s super-inspiring to have people trying to help climate and to help the Earth. I find it fascinating.
“I mean, for me personally, anything at home, anything that’s recyclable, anything that’s reusable, anything that doesn’t pollute rivers, I’m there all the way.”
The band are playing in India for the first time and will perform their track The Greatest Day as well as a song from their new album Dreamers, which is released on Friday.
Barlow said their most memorable royal performance was the Concert for Hope, and a week before the event they were invited to spend an evening with Diana.
“What came out of it was her passion to do something that mattered in the position she was in, and so of course we were thrilled,” he said.
Speaking about the royal family’s reaction to their performance at the King’s Coronation Concert, Donald said: “We saw them literally directly in front of us, waving their arms to Never Forget.”
Asked about William and his involvement in the Earthshot Prize, Barlow said: “What you want in a leader like him is someone who turns up and engages and is passionate about what they’re doing.
“Whenever I’ve been around anything that he’s been involved in, he’s there leading everybody. He’s not letting other people lead him to the floor. He’s the one leading everybody.”