The Prince of Wales hailed the next generation of environmentalists, saying the "future belongs to them" as his Earthshot Prize celebrated solutions to repair the planet.

William shared the stage with four Brazilian youngsters who each made a declaration for a world they wanted to see - from one where "we can all breathe clean air" to a future where "rivers run clear, and wildlife thrives".

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, who described William as his "dear friend", congratulated the winners and finalists, thanking them for "reminding us what's possible when commitment meets purpose" in a video message.

Pop princess Kylie Minogue was one of a host of stars alongside Canadian musician Shawn Mendes and Brazilian legend Gilberto Gil, who performed at the awards ceremony.

Kylie praised the finalists, describing them as "amazing people doing incredible things".

The annual event, now in its fifth year and staged in Rio de Janeiro, aims to recognise and scale up solutions to "repair" the planet, and five winners were awarded £1 million each to develop their ideas.