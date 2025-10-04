Winners will be announced at the fifth Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro

Prince William is 'deeply proud' of Earthshot price nominees. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The Prince of Wales has said the “urgent optimism” at the heart of his environmental Earthshot Prize feels “unstoppable” as the 2025 finalists are announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William founded the prize to recognise and scale up ideas to help “repair” the planet, with the five winning finalists each awarded £1 million to further develop their ideas. Winners will be announced at the fifth Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday November 5.The prize recognises solutions from different geographies, sectors and stages in their life cycle, and is dedicated to solving the planet’s greatest challenges. The event in 2025 marks the halfway point in the Earthshot decade, with William pointing out that at the time of its launch in 2020, scientists made clear significant changes had to be made by 2030. In a video message posted on social media, William, who will be travelling to Brazil in November, said: “Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was seven, Charlotte five and Louis two; the thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away. Read more: Prince William declares ‘change is on my agenda’ for monarchy as he opens up about future role as king Read more: Prince William opens up about moment 'rug was pulled from his feet' upon learning wife and father had cancer

The Prince of Wales who is to travel to Brazil next month to attend The Earthshot Prize. Picture: Kensington Palace

“But today, as we stand halfway through this critical decade, 2030 feels very real. “The Earthshot Prize was founded because this decade matters. 2030 is a threshold by which future generations will judge us; it is the point at which our actions, or lack of them, will have shaped forever the trajectory of our planet.” He said he is “deeply proud” of what the Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years and is “enormously excited” for the next five. “Not just for the new finalists we’ll welcome into our network, but to see the continued impact of our 60 existing finalists,” he said. “Together, they are moving us towards achieving vital global goals that will improve and secure lives and livelihoods for all of us – goals such as protecting 30% of our land and sea by 2030. Read more: Prince William’s 21st birthday party may have been ‘blagging’ target, High Court told “It is impossible to hear these finalists’ stories, to see the impact they are already having and not feel encouraged by their energy and momentum. “For me, it is that urgent optimism that has been at the heart of this prize from the beginning. And it feels unstoppable.