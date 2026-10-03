The Prince of Wales is expected to make this announcement during his upcoming trip to Somerset

The Prince of Wales during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

The Prince of Wales is expected to launch ‘Ready Together,’ a preparedness initiative to ensure communities are ready for emergencies and extreme weather events.

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Prince William is travelling to Somerset on Tuesday where he will learn about how residents, volunteers, businesses and emergency services are working together to respond to threats including flooding and wildfires. This visit is part of the wider creation of Ready Together, a National Emergencies Trust project, which aims to provide communities across the UK with practical guidance to help them prepare for and respond to emergencies. William is patron of the trust which has been created amid increasing climate uncertainty and threats to national security from adversarial nations. Read more: Prince William suggests 'holistic' approach needed to tackle flooding as he visits Welsh village Read more: Prince William speaks to charity rebuilding Nepal schools after deadly floods

Prince William meets local Welsh residents to hear about the impact of flooding on their community,. Picture: Getty

“Research has shown that people are very willing to help in an emergency, including to support their neighbours during a crisis,” said a spokesperson for Kensington Palace. “At the same time, far fewer feel their communities have the structures and plans in place to respond effectively. “Ready Together seeks to bridge that gap by turning goodwill into practical preparedness.” William is expected to join volunteers and young people taking part in a training exercise involving a series of emergency scenarios, and meet members of the Ilminster Resilience Group, which has supported residents during severe flooding in the region. He is also scheduled to visit Sweet Surprise, a cafe providing opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

Flood water surrounds a car that has become stranded in water following heavy rain on February 11, 2026 in Somerset, England. Picture: Getty