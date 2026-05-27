The Prince of Wales believes England is “closing in” on its bid for World Cup glory this summer as he met backroom staff supporting the men’s team.

William, patron of the Football Association, made a private visit earlier this month to St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.

He chatted to staff working behind the scenes, alongside manager Thomas Tuchel, and praised them for being unsung heroes.

The prince set out his hopes for the men’s team’s first World Cup win in 60 years, declaring: “All of the things are coming in a line now: the Lionesses’ successes that they’ve had, two men’s Euros finals, it kind of feels like we’re closing in on that ambition.”

In footage released on England’s X feed on Wednesday, William met coaches, analysts shaping tactics and performance, and medical, nutrition and sports science teams, telling them: “I just wanted to take the opportunity really to come and see the team behind the team today and say thank you, and good luck to all of you guys who don’t get as much acknowledgement or credit as you deserve.

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