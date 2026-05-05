The Prince of Wales took a box of cakes when he met hill farmers in the Yorkshire Dales and discussed the challenges facing their industry.

Mr Hunter invited neighbours Philip Metcalfe, 53, and his son James, 23, who run Usha Gap Farm and have opened a campsite, and Michael and Hannah Waggett, both 36, who have nearby Satron Farm.

Like many farmers in the area, the family has diversified the business and has converted a barn into a bunkhouse, which sleeps 27.

William visited Adam Hunter, 37, who keeps sheep and cattle at Crow Trees Farm in Swaledale, which he farms with his wife Leanne and their children Annie and Ted.

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While the host made teas and coffees from the back of his all-terrain vehicle parked in his yard, William handed over a box of cakes bought from a local bike stop, including a brownie and a Twix cake, which he later called a “calorie grenade”.

William asked the farmers about the “headwinds” they faced in the industry, which has been hit by rising fuel costs.

Mr Hunter described diversifying the business by opening the bunkhouse while still looking after livestock, saying: “We are doing the farming, making beds and cleaning toilets, we are doing everything.”

He told William a strength of Swaledale was the close-knit community where neighbours worked together.

The Prince of Wales, who as Duke of Cornwall is a major landowner, discussed with the group the different practices favoured by older and younger farmers.

Addressing the Metcalfe father and son, he said: “You clearly have a good relationship, not every generation I have seen has that.”

After the visit, Mr Hunter said: “He understood the area and understood a lot more than you would think.”

He explained how farmers maintain the beauty of the dale, which makes it so attractive to visitors, and if they were not supported, there was no one else to step into the role.

He said: “We are the cheapest park-keepers that the government can have.

“There’s no tourism here without farmers.”

After speaking to the prince, Mrs Waggett, who works in a primary school, told reporters: “It felt like he was on our side.”

Later, William dropped into Bainbridge, a Wensleydale village, to look at a community project that generates electricity from a hydro-plant.

Since 2011, an Archimedes screw in the River Bain has created enough power for 30 local homes.

Afterwards, William visited Hammonds Butchers and spoke to well-wishers on the village green.

Retired engineer Tom Fairey, who is a director of the hydro-plant, said afterwards: “He asked a lot of sensible and intuitive questions.”