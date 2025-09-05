Prince William has joked about getting drunk with a Hollywood star in a teaser trailer for a comedy series.

The Prince of Wales made a rare cameo in a trailer for the third season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.

Levy, 78, best known for starring in Schitt's Creek, can be seen walking through what seems to be Windsor Great Park with the Prince.

William jokingly asks Mr Levy: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

