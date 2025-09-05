Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood star in surprise TV cameo
Prince William has joked about getting drunk with a Hollywood star in a teaser trailer for a comedy series.
The Prince of Wales made a rare cameo in a trailer for the third season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.
Levy, 78, best known for starring in Schitt's Creek, can be seen walking through what seems to be Windsor Great Park with the Prince.
William jokingly asks Mr Levy: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"
The star, famous for his deadpan, replied: "That's the bucket."
William jokes back: "That's the bucket, is it?"
In the trailer featured sweeping shots of Windsor Castle with the caption explaining Mr Levy will bc "living the royal life in the United Kingdom".
The comedian then walks around the grounds while saying on voiceover: "Oh my. It doesn't get much better than that."
Season three of The Reluctant Traveler is expected to launch on Apple TV on September 19.