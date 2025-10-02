Eugene Levy and the Prince Of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: Ian Gavan/AppleTV+/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prince of Wales has said “change is on my agenda – change for good” in his most personal and wide-ranging interview about his future role as king.

William set out his approach to the monarchy, saying "I want to question things more", but central to his world was Kate and their three children, "the most important thing in my life is family". The heir to the throne candidly described how his wife's cancer battle left him overwhelmed, revealed his children do not have mobile phones, and said he aims to create a "world in which my son is proud of what we do". He referred to being Prince of Wales and king as a "job" and said he takes his "roles" and "responsibilities" seriously but it was important "you don't feel they own you – you have to own them". His comments are his most detailed reflections on being heir to the throne to date, and he chose to air his views to comic actor Eugene Levy during an episode of the celebrity's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

Eugene Levy sharing a pint with the Prince Of Wales, in a pub in Windsor. Picture: Ian Gavan/AppleTV+/PA Wire

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda – change for good,” he told Levy as they discussed his future role as king and how his son Prince George will one day succeed him. William added: “And I embrace that and I enjoy that change – I don’t fear it. “That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. “Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen.” The prince invited Levy to Windsor Castle and, after arriving on an electric scooter, William confessed he was a fan of the American Pie sex comedy movies that made the actor a global star. William told the celebrity soon after meeting: “I think it’s very important that tradition stays, and tradition has a huge part in all of this but there’s also points where you look at tradition and go ‘is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?’ “So, I like to question things is what I’m really getting at.” The prince’s views are likely to be seen by commentators as a statement of intent following a period of upheaval for the royal family. Since 2021 the monarchy has seen the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex move to the US after stepping down as working royals and the cancer diagnosis of the King, and the Princess of Wales who is now in remission.

Eugene Levy and the Prince Of Wales posing for a photo at Windsor Castle. Picture: Ian Gavan/AppleTV+/PA Wire