William’s official three-day visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2026 on behalf of the UK government cost a total of £130,106

The Prince of Wales during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales has topped the annual list of the most expensive royal trips for the first time since his father became King.

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William’s official three-day visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2026 on behalf of the UK government cost a total of £130,106, including spending on two additional planning trips by staff. William held talks with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This was just ahead of the £126,946 in travel costs for the King and Queen’s four-day state visit to Italy in April 2025. The figures have been published as part of the royal family’s yearly report on its finances. The report covers the 12 months to March 2026 and includes a breakdown of all journeys by family members where travel costs were at least £20,000. The three previous reports, for 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25, all listed the King and Queen as having made the most expensive trip in each 12-month period. Read More: King to become first head of state to reveal personal tax bill in bid to show transparency over royal finances Read More: William says sustainability work keeps his ‘environmental anxiety at bay’

King Charles III meets members of the public outside the Papal Basilica, in Rome, Italy. Picture: Alamy

The minimum cost of journeys included in the breakdown for 2025/26 has been raised from £17,000 to £20,000, meaning a direct year on year comparison in the number of trips is not possible. A total of 37 separate journeys are listed for the year to March 2026. Some 13 of these involved the King, 11 of which were within the UK. These included four trips on the royal train to carry out engagements in Lancaster in June 2025 (a cost of £48,460), in Staffordshire in October (£34,109), in Dartmouth in December (£37,466) and Clitheroe in Lancashire in February 2026 (£40,738). Buckingham Palace announced last year that the royal train would be taken out of service by 2027 to save money.

King Charles is greeted as he disembarks the British Royal Train at Clitheroe Station. Picture: Alamy

The King’s two overseas journeys listed in the 2025/26 report were both undertaken with the Queen: the state visit to Italy in April 2025, and the state visit to the Vatican City in Rome in October of the same year, to meet Pope Leo XIV. During the visit the King and Pope Leo made history when they prayed together in a symbolic moment of unity for Anglicans and Roman Catholics across the globe. Travel costs for the visit to the Vatican City came to £75,371, making it the fourth most expensive trip in 2025/26, just behind the Prince of Wales’ two-day visit to Belem in Brazil in November to attend the Cop30 climate summit (£78,542), but ahead of the official seven-day visit by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Papua New Guinea and Japan in September (£70,541). The King’s other travel costs listed in the report are all for chartered flights within the UK. Just outside the top five most expensive journeys is a trip that did not directly involve any royals. This was a planning visit to the United States and Bermuda carried out in late February and early March 2026 by staff working for the King and Queen to prepare for the royal visit two months later, which clocked up travel costs of £66,060. Spending on the actual visit by Charles and Camilla to the US and Bermuda will be included in the 2026/27 report, published next summer.

The Prince of Wales speaks with representatives and leaders of Indigenous Peoples in Brazil. Picture: Alamy