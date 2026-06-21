The Prince of Wales has marked his 44th birthday and Father’s Day coinciding with a photograph of him with his daughter Princess Charlotte after Trooping the Colour.

The photograph was shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram on William’s birthday on Sunday with the caption: “Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L” and an emoji of two pink hearts.

The family were at the Trooping the Colour last weekend and the picture shared on social media was taken in the garden of Kensington Palace after the ceremony, with William in the scarlet dress uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he is colonel, and Charlotte in a cream dress.

In his birthday week, the Prince of Wales was joined by his wife at Royal Ascot for the first time since 2023.

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