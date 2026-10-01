William visited Skenfrith where residents have faced four major floods in six years

William visited Skenfrith in Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Prince of Wales has said a “holistic” approach to tackle extreme flooding is needed during a visit to a remote Welsh village as it prepares for the storm season.

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Residents in Skenfrith have faced four major floods in six years. A flood last winter was particularly extreme, when the River Monnow swept through the village after Storm Claudia brought a month’s rain in 24 hours to parts of England and Wales. William was visiting the area to learn about how communities have been affected by recent flooding and what measures are being taken by local authorities and other agencies to mitigate future incidents. He sympathised with residents who might be “anxious” about extreme weather events he said were no longer “one in 50-year” occurrences but seemed to be happening every year. Read more: Prince William hails 'amazing' Dame Deborah James in surprise appearance at fundraising gala Read more: 'Heightened potential' for wet, windy, stormy weather and flooding this autumn, Met Office warns

William was visiting the area to learn about how communities have been affected by recent flooding and what measures are being taken by local authorities and other agencies to mitigate future incidents. Picture: Alamy

The future king even got behind the wheel of a tractor sowing winter wheat with the aid of satellite navigation, when he visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s first regenerative farm tenant. In Skenfrith, he chatted to Rod and Helen Wyatt at their garden gate and was told how the water almost topped gravestones in a cemetery opposite and they have now tiled the ground floor of their house and just live with the threat of flooding. Mr Wyatt, who has lived in his home for 10 years, made light of the experience when he told William at one point “we had to give up really, we got two bottles of Prosecco and went to watch Strictly upstairs”. William replied: “It must be so demoralising for you now, the worry each year you’ve got to go through that again, potentially, is becoming more frequent. “They keep talking about a one in 50-year event, it doesn’t make sense anymore.

The Prince of Wales meets local residents, Rob and Hellen Wyatt. Picture: Alamy

“It might be in the researching and scientific point of view – it’s happening every year now, it’s mad. “So, it’s trying to understand how we can do a better holistic view of the whole catchment area, so we’re dealing with the whole problem.” He listed a number of ideas from “slowing the water down” using farming landscaping remedies, tree planting and better monitoring “so we know when things might be getting worse”. William discussed the ideas in detail during his next visit on Thursday, meeting representatives from environmental charity Stump Up for Trees at Great Tre-Rhew Farm in Monmouthshire.

The Prince of Wales speaks with Jim Beavan from Great Tre-rhew Farm during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergaven. Picture: Alamy

The charity, founded in 2020, aims to plant one million native trees across south Wales and the Bannau Brycheiniog, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons. William joined volunteers harvesting seeds from a field maple tree and planted a sessile oak tree – designated as the national tree of Wales. To access the trees, William had to climb over a barbed wire fence and used a small step – joking that he did not want to rip his trousers. As he harvested seeds from the tree, he noted that he was “taller” than others present, adding “I’m going to reach up here and get these higher ones”.

The future king even got behind the wheel of a tractor sowing winter wheat with the aid of satellite navigation, when he visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s first regenerative farm tenant. Picture: Alamy