The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the "amazing" Dame Deborah James as he made a surprise appearance at a fundraising gala on what would have been the campaigner's 45th birthday..

Appearing in a pre-recorded video message, William paid tribute to Dame Deborah's "positivity and humour in the face of adversity – what she liked to call ‘rebellious hope'”.

The Prince of Wales hailed Dame Deborah - who died in 2022 - as an "amazing woman" and said the work of her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK was “giving more people more time with the ones they love”.

Dame Deborah James died in 2022 at the age of 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.

William told guests at the inaugural Bowelbabe Fund Rebel Ball: “Tonight would have been Deborah’s 45th birthday and I know she would have wanted everyone dancing, celebrating and making memories.”

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