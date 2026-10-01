Prince William hails 'amazing' Dame Deborah James in surprise appearance at fundraising gala
William paid tribute to Dame Deborah's "positivity and humour in the face of adversity – what she liked to call ‘rebellious hope'”.
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The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the "amazing" Dame Deborah James as he made a surprise appearance at a fundraising gala on what would have been the campaigner's 45th birthday..
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Appearing in a pre-recorded video message, William paid tribute to Dame Deborah's "positivity and humour in the face of adversity – what she liked to call ‘rebellious hope'”.
The Prince of Wales hailed Dame Deborah - who died in 2022 - as an "amazing woman" and said the work of her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK was “giving more people more time with the ones they love”.
Dame Deborah James died in 2022 at the age of 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.
William told guests at the inaugural Bowelbabe Fund Rebel Ball: “Tonight would have been Deborah’s 45th birthday and I know she would have wanted everyone dancing, celebrating and making memories.”
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The fundraising ball, which was hosted by TV presenter Gaby Roslin in London, featured performances by Sophie Ellis Bextor and the West End cast of the production Disco Inferno.
Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien Bowen said: “On what would’ve been Deborah’s 45th birthday, we wanted to honour her memory and the Rebel Ball captured so much of what made her special: her energy, her courage and her ability to bring people together behind a cause she believed in.”
The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK supports cutting‑edge research and raises awareness of bowel cancer.
It was launched by Dame Deborah in May 2022 with an initial target of £250,000.
The You, Me And The Big C podcast host, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, was given a damehood for her fundraising efforts, which soared into the millions.
The honour was personally conferred by William, who joined her family for afternoon tea and champagne while she was receiving hospice-at-home care, just weeks before she died at the age of 40.