The first phase of plans for a 2,500-home development on Kent farmland owned by the Prince of Wales has been recommended for approval by councillors despite hundreds of objections.

The Duchy of Cornwall submitted its plans to create a new “garden” neighbourhood, South East Faversham, on the edge of the town to Swale Borough Council in 2024.

The decision on whether the first phase can go ahead, which includes 261 homes, a local centre and green space, is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Documents published ahead of the planning committee’s meeting set out that 467 objections had been received over the plan, for reasons including increased traffic, loss of high quality agricultural land, harm to wildlife, heritage and character of the area, and lack of sufficient infrastructure.

Meanwhile, 12 letters supported the application for a high standard of design and said it would be a new sustainable community.

