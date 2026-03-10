Plans for Prince William’s housing development set to be approved despite hundreds of objections
The Duchy of Cornwall submitted its plans to create a new “garden” neighbourhood, South East Faversham, on the edge of the town to Swale Borough Council in 2024
The first phase of plans for a 2,500-home development on Kent farmland owned by the Prince of Wales has been recommended for approval by councillors despite hundreds of objections.
Listen to this article
The Duchy of Cornwall submitted its plans to create a new “garden” neighbourhood, South East Faversham, on the edge of the town to Swale Borough Council in 2024.
The decision on whether the first phase can go ahead, which includes 261 homes, a local centre and green space, is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Documents published ahead of the planning committee’s meeting set out that 467 objections had been received over the plan, for reasons including increased traffic, loss of high quality agricultural land, harm to wildlife, heritage and character of the area, and lack of sufficient infrastructure.
Meanwhile, 12 letters supported the application for a high standard of design and said it would be a new sustainable community.
Read more: Protests descend on King's Commonwealth Day service amid tensions over Andrew scandal
Read more: 'It nearly killed me': King Charles jokes with Sir Viv Richards about his cricket attempts in Royal Navy
Weighing up the scheme, the document said: “The benefits of the scheme are, when taken together, substantial and wide ranging.
“In particular, the scheme performs well in respect of providing affordable homes, in addition to directing development to sustainable locations and securing well-designed places, which the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) requires particular regard to be given to.
“The harm that has been identified is significant but would not outweigh the benefits, let alone significantly and demonstrably outweigh them.”
The plans include 35 per cent affordable homes and infrastructure including a water recycling centre and parking.
The overall neighbourhood plans will also seek to build a new primary school, health centre, improved transport links for buses, cycling and walking and renewable energy.
The Duchy of Cornwall has a number of housing projects including developments at Poundbury, in Dorset, and Nansledan in Cornwall.
As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.