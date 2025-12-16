Fields in Trust is marking its centenary this year with a renewed mission to legally protect at least 75% of green spaces across the UK

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with former Lioness Jill Scott to warn that once green spaces are lost they are "gone forever".

William, patron of Fields in Trust, was joined by Scott, the organisation's president, to champion the importance of local parks, playing fields and pitches. The pair were filmed earlier in the autumn taking a stroll through the Windlesham Field of Remembrance in Surrey - one of 3,000 green spaces permanently protected by Fields in Trust. William, who greeted Scott with a hug, echoed his wife the Princess of Wales's stance that spending time outdoors has a beneficial impact on well-being, as he described greenery as "so good for our minds and bodies". Fields in Trust is marking its centenary this year with a renewed mission to legally protect at least 75% of green spaces across the UK, so that every home is within a 10-minute walk of a high-quality park. Read More: King Charles to meet Trump in DC as he embarks on long-haul royal tours in 2026 after 'good news' on cancer treatment Read More: King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by Bondi Beach terror attack as royals pay tribute to victims

The prince said: "Having access to fresh air, a bit of peace and quiet, greenery, is so good for our minds and bodies. You need to have that space. "You need to have this in as many communities as you can." He said: "The family connection with Fields in Trust goes way back, 100 years. "The green-space protection part is really important, because once a green space goes, it's gone forever." The trust was founded by William's great-grandfather King George VI in 1925, when he was the Duke of York, as the National Playing Fields Association, with Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, serving as its president for 60 years and Queen Elizabeth II as patron for 70 years. William added of the charity's drive during its centenary: "We need people to know about it because I think it's not known that you need to protect your green space."

Former England midfielder Scott, who took on the role as the trust's president from William in the summer, said: "A lot of my childhood was just going to the local park playing football... without them green spaces, I probably would never have gone on to kind of play football at any level." She said: "I remember chatting to a small boy and he said 'Yeah, but if they take away my park, they take away my morning with my dad' and it is really the memories, isn't it?" The footballer-turned-presenter spoke about her hopes for green spaces in the future, saying: "I want every child just to be able to walk out of their front door and go play in the park." The pair were filmed acting as rival coaches after interrupting a local school's football match, with William taking the green team and Scott the white. William remarked: "She's going to take this really seriously. We have to beat Jill." Meanwhile, Scott said: "I've got to win."

