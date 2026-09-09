The Prince of Wales has represented the King at the poignant final farewell to King Harald V of Norway.

William formed part of the walking procession behind the much-loved monarch’s coffin, which was slowly drawn on a gun carriage through the streets from the Royal Palace to the funeral in Oslo Cathedral on Wednesday.

Heir to the throne William, who was next to his aunt the Princess Royal, joined a large ensemble of foreign royals as they made the journey on foot in honour of the late king.

Also processing against a backdrop of sombre music by the military bands were Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, the Kings and Queens of Spain, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Jordan, and Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky walked two rows behind William among the political leaders.

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