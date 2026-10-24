The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance on this week's Graham Norton show to discuss the Earthshot prize

By Poppy Jacobs

Prince William reveals he dreamt of being a DJ when he was younger in a surprise appearance on the Graham Norton show this week to promote his Earthshot prize.

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Appearing alongside Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, who are all involved with the prize, the future King told the audience his former DJ'ing aspirations - even revealing his stage name. The royal appearance came as a surprise to the studio audience, with audible gasps when the Prince joined the other three guests on the sofa to discuss the initiative. Norton chatted with William about other potential careers he would've wished for, with the Prince joking: “I’m rapidly trying to think about what I can say on television.” Read more: Met Police knew about 'child sex abuse image' allegations against Meghan's father - but did not share with other forces Read more: Meghan says she was informed about 'disturbing allegations' against her father back in 2018

William in Wales to visit Aberfan in south Wales tthis week. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/Alamy

The Prince revealed he initially wanted to become a policeman, but went on to shock viewers by admitting he "went through a phase where [he] wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well," - triggering laugher from both audience and host. He even added that he had his own stage name of DJ Xara - although quickly admitted that "it wasn’t good”. Guests also discussed the Prince's long-time support for Aston Villa, and his love of Christopher Nolan films.