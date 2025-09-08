The Prince of Wales visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in tribute to the late Queen’s decades-long association with the organisation.

At the Sunningdale branch of the WI, William spoke to guests about his grandmother's historic connection with the institution.

Queen Elizabeth II had maintained a close connection with the WI for 80 years, joining in 1943 and serving as president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death in 2022.

The late Queen was an active member who would regularly attend the New Year meeting in January at Sandringham.

He also chatted about his grandmother’s passion for horse racing and breeding.

