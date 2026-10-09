The prince and princess met with the chairs of an initiative launched by the Royal Foundation under William’s Homewards programme, which aims to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales have toured a new community facility in south Belfast at the beginning of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.

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William and Kate visited The Commons, a project to transform a church on the Ormeau Road into a community centre. They were greeted by deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Belfast mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna, who is also SDLP leader. Shaking hands in the rain, Ms Little-Pengelly joked to Prince William that the weather “wasn’t playing ball”. They spoke with David and Jill Hines, who are directors of The Commons, before being taken on a tour of the regenerated church building. A number of local craft groups were set up inside, including Flourish and Sew-cial Circle. Read More: All aboard! Kate helps out on 50th anniversary of rural minibus service Read More: 'Recovery is rarely a journey we make alone': Kate's inspirational message to boy, 11, in wheelchair she met on gruelling trek up mountain

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit The Commons. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

Prince William, Prince of Wales greets members of the public. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

The prince and princess met with the chairs of the New Employment Opportunities Network (Neon), an initiative launched by the Royal Foundation under William’s Homewards programme, which aims to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated. Neon aims to bring together businesses with the community and voluntary sector to prevent homelessness by supporting employment. The visit had a particular focus on care leavers, as in Northern Ireland almost two-thirds of care leavers experienced homelessness at some point after leaving care, with 42% doing so within their first two years. “If nothing else from Homewards we need to make sure that point comes across very strongly, that every region of the UK has massively different ways and problems to tackle homelessness,” William said when speaking with Neon chairs from across the UK. “And everyone thinks it’s just a one size fits all problem, it’s just ‘more houses that’ll fix it’, and it’s not, so it’s really important that we flesh out kind of the different aspects of homelessness.”

The Prince of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast. Picture: PA Images/Alamy