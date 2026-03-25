Dame Sarah Mullally was formally enthroned in front of a 2,000-strong congregation

Kate and William during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales has deputised for the King at the enthronement of the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, just days after a move to draw a line under questions about his commitment to the Christian faith.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William, who was joined by the Princess of Wales, is a future Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and the couple witnessed the deeply religious ceremony from their seats in the quire of Canterbury Cathedral. The Waleses smiled and clapped along with the 2,000-strong congregation as those gathered for the historic service erupted with applause after Dame Sarah Mullally was formally enthroned. William and Kate, who had no active role in the ceremony, listened to the first sermon by the new Archbishop, in which she spoke of her hopes for peace in the Middle East, and acknowledged failures on safeguarding in the church, referencing "victims and survivors" and the "pain experienced" by those harmed by "actions, inactions, and failures of those in our own Christian churches and communities".

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Enthronement Ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate dazzles as she dons gown in colours of Nigerian flag at state banquet for African nation's leader Read More: Kate sends daffodils to Royal Marsden staff and patients Dame Sarah also urged the congregation to visit a church, saying: "Maybe as you are listening to me, you are thinking about your own journey. Perhaps it's smooth, perhaps it's hard. "Knowing God is with you on the journey makes all the difference. I encourage you to visit a church - for a quiet prayer or for a conversation. If you want to talk, you will be heard." Heir to the throne William has not been known for his Christian beliefs and is not a regular churchgoer, but will one day be crowned and anointed in holy oil - "the conferment of God's grace upon a ruler" - as monarch at his coronation. Three days ahead of Dame Sarah's installation, an aide to the 43-year-old prince sought to draw a line under debate on William's stance on religion by saying he had a "quieter" commitment to the Church of England. The aide added: "He understands the importance of the role he will inherit and is committed to carrying it forward with sincerity, authenticity and a clear sense of purpose." While the King is head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Sarah Mullally waves as she leaves after the Enthronement Ceremony installing her as archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy