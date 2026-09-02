Kate Middleton and Prince William are yet to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made the shock announcement they were moving back to the UK in August 2026.

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Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to strengthen his family bond again now that he lives in the UK. Picture: Getty

They said: "They are watching this space. It’s private—they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly." They went on to comment that the chances of a reconciliation between the two brothers would be a "slow build" as there "is a deep sense of betrayal." Prince Harry is said to have told his father, King Charles II the news of his and Meghan's return late August and that the monarch "welcomes" their return. No official statements from any members of the royal family, even Harry and Meghan, have yet been revealed since the news of their UK retreat broke.

King Charles is said to "welcome" the idea of having his son Prince Harry close again. Picture: Getty