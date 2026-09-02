Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't comment on Harry and Meghan's UK return
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made the shock announcement they were moving back to the UK in August 2026.
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Reportedly set to live in the Cotswolds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are setting up home back on British soil once more following their dramatic 'Megxit' in 2020.
Wanting to put their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, into the UK education system, it's said the couple are also keen to re-build their relationship with the royal family.
With all eyes and ears on Prince William and Kate Middleton's response to this surprise move, it's been revealed exactly why the Duke and Duchess won't be making an announcement any time soon.
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Talking to People, a royal insider has said Kate and William are avoiding reacting too soon to the news on purpose.
They said: "They are watching this space. It’s private—they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly."
They went on to comment that the chances of a reconciliation between the two brothers would be a "slow build" as there "is a deep sense of betrayal."
Prince Harry is said to have told his father, King Charles II the news of his and Meghan's return late August and that the monarch "welcomes" their return.
No official statements from any members of the royal family, even Harry and Meghan, have yet been revealed since the news of their UK retreat broke.
It is understood they will remain private individuals and are not looking to reprise their royal duties or privileges.
Their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are already enrolled into British schools and are due to start this month according to recent reports.
Despite returning to the UK, Harry and Meghan will be keeping their home in Montecito, California.