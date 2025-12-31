William and Kate’s long-serving nanny honoured with Royal medal in New Year Honours
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, originally from Spain, was trained at the prestigious Norland College before beginning work for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014
The Prince and Princess of Wales's nanny has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2026.
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has helped care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for more than a decade, will be awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal.
The honour is given for personal service to the Royal Family and is bestowed directly by the Sovereign.
Ms Borrallo, who is originally from Spain, was trained at the prestigious Norland College before beginning work for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014.
She was first hired to help look after Prince George when he was just eight months old and later took on caring responsibilities for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
She was publicly seen wearing the distinctive brown-and-white Norland uniform while looking after the children at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.
More recently, she was spotted in the back of Prince William’s car as the family travelled home from a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 16.
Ms Borrallo initially lived with the family at Kensington Palace.
When the Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, she stopped being a live-in nanny but continued to care for the children while living elsewhere.
The Prince and Princess of Wales now live at the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, which they reportedly intend to be their "forever home."
At the time of her appointment, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying:
"Maria is a full-time nanny, who started work with us recently, and will be accompanying the Duke and Duchess and Prince George to New Zealand and Australia."
It added: "We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that the Duke and Duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."
Born in Madrid, Ms Borrallo grew up in Palencia in northern Spain and is said to have been nicknamed “Santa” - Spanish for saint - by those close to her when she was young.
Friends from her hometown have previously claimed she might have become a nun had she not pursued her passion for childcare.
Her brother Luis followed a religious path and was ordained a deacon in 2011.
Norland College, where Ms Borrallo trained, has been producing nannies for wealthy and high-profile families since 1892.
The three-year degree course costs around £36,000 and includes training in childcare, martial arts, stunt driving and dealing with paparazzi.
Students also attend Castle Combe Racing Circuit in Wiltshire to learn how to drive at high speed in all weather conditions.
Ms Borrallo is among a wide range of public figures, celebrities and community champions being recognised in this year’s New Year Honours.