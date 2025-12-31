Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, originally from Spain, was trained at the prestigious Norland College before beginning work for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014

Prince George held up to the window by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales's nanny has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has helped care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for more than a decade, will be awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal. The honour is given for personal service to the Royal Family and is bestowed directly by the Sovereign. Ms Borrallo, who is originally from Spain, was trained at the prestigious Norland College before beginning work for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014. She was first hired to help look after Prince George when he was just eight months old and later took on caring responsibilities for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Read More: William 'wants to deal' with Andrew before he becomes King, Royal author says Read More: William and Kate's six mile 'ring of steel' security zone causes local outrage

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo in the backseat, as Prince William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family, 2025. Picture: Getty

She was publicly seen wearing the distinctive brown-and-white Norland uniform while looking after the children at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017. More recently, she was spotted in the back of Prince William’s car as the family travelled home from a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 16. Ms Borrallo initially lived with the family at Kensington Palace. When the Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, she stopped being a live-in nanny but continued to care for the children while living elsewhere.

Prince George of Cambridge plays with the wheels of Princess Charlotte's pram as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (in her Norland Nanny Uniform) looks on as they leave the Christening of Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales now live at the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, which they reportedly intend to be their "forever home." At the time of her appointment, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying: "Maria is a full-time nanny, who started work with us recently, and will be accompanying the Duke and Duchess and Prince George to New Zealand and Australia." It added: "We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that the Duke and Duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge accompanied by their nanny Maria Teresa Borrallo attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in 2017. Picture: Getty