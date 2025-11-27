The Prince of Wales spoke to legend John Cleese at an awards ceremony in London

The Prince of Wales speaks to John and Jennifer Cleese as he arrives for the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Savoy Hotel in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prince of Wales has revealed that his three children "love" the 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers.

In a conversation with comedy star John Cleese, William said George, Louis and Charlotte, had only recently discovered the hit show which led to "a lot of family laughs." The prince, 43, was speaking to Mr Cleese, 86, at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, which celebrates workers safeguarding Africa's habitat and animals. William said: "My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we've been having a lot of family laughs."

The Prince of Wales speaks during the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Savoy Hotel in central London. Picture: Alamy

He added he had been "reminiscing reliving" the popular 1970s sitcom "all over again with the children watching - it's brilliant." William, a royal patron of the Tusk Trust, also spoke with fellow ambassador and Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood. After their conversation, Mf Cleese said of Fawlty Towers: "I always explain it's about 'who's scared of who' and kids pick that up immediately. And mine, all those years ago, grew up watching it." Other guests in attendance were Zara Tindall and husband Mike, and William's cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

Fawlty Towers first aired in the 1970s starring John Cleese as Basil Fawlty (centre.). Picture: Alamy

Winners included head ranger Laban Mwangi working in Kenya and Rahima Njaidi, who has established a Tanzanian community-led forest conservation network. Also among the winners was Kumara Wakjira, who was honoured for his work in Ethiopia. William said: "If we all want to continue to enjoy and benefit from the wonders of the natural world we must not be the generation that stands by as wildlife and biodiversity disappear. "What we choose to do will have an impact on future generations, and tonight we must choose to do more."

Comedy star John Cleese. Picture: Alamy