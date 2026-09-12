William is set to visit Princetown on Tuesday to unveil The Princetown Community Fund, which will generate at least £250,000 to support local projects

William is set to visit Princetown on Tuesday to unveil The Princetown Community Fund. Picture: Press Association

By Georgia Bell

The Prince of Wales will launch a new regeneration fund to support the isolated rural community near Dartmoor prison next week.

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The Prince has requested not to be a personal beneficiary of the fund. Picture: Press Association

It was revealed that the Duchy signed a £37 million deal in 2022, before Charles became King and William the Prince of Wales, to lease Dartmoor Prison to the Ministry of Justice, a 2024 Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation uncovered. The deal would pay £1.5 million a year over 25 years, and a deal with the Ministry of Defence would allow the armed forces to train on Dartmoor land. However, the category C prison in Devon has remained empty since July 2024 after high levels of a toxic gas were recorded in prisoners’ accommodation. The substance is known as radon and occurs naturally in soil and rocks, but can cause lung cancer. The new fund will be delivered by Devon Communities Together and grants ranging from £500 to £40,000 will be available, alongside support for organisations applying for funding.

The Prince of Wales is to launch a new regeneration fund next week to help the isolated rural community next to Dartmoor prison. Picture: Press Association