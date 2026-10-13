The future King played alongside Brian Lara, Joe Root and James Anderson

Prince William batting with James Anderson as wicketkeeper. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

By Alex Storey

Prince William made a special appearance at The Mall in London this morning for a game of cricket as stars from the sport came together for an informal match outside Buckingham Palace.

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The event was put together ahead of the Earthshot Prize in India next month, to celebrate the ties between the two nations and passion for cricket. The future King met with England's Test and One Day captains Joe Root and Harry Brook respectively, as well as Indian legends Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, and West Indian great Brian Lara. Meanwhile, England Women's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt Hodge were also in attendance. Read more: William and Kate dodge rain showers to meet community centre supporters Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events

The Prince of Wales is teaming up with cricket stars including @root66 @BrianLara @SGanguly99 @natsciver for a “Cricket on the Mall” event in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of @EarthshotPrize in India next month 🏏 pic.twitter.com/hVdvQX0uq5 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) October 13, 2026

William meeting England's white ball captain Harry Brook. Picture: Reuters

Mumbai will host the sixth edition of William's ten-year project to recognise and reward ideas to help save the planet. Pictures show the Prince of Wales at the batting crease, with England's all-time wicket taker James Anderson behind the stumps as a makeshift wicketkeeper. The friendly match was put together by Backyard Cricket UK, an online trend which started in North Yorkshire. Previous Earthshot events have been staged in London, Singapore, Cape Town, Boston and Rio de Janeiro.

William alongside James Anderson behind the stumps. Picture: Reuters

Awards are presented in five categories, or Earthshots. Earlier this year, William described India as one of the most "important forces for climate and nature" in the world. He said: "We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism, which is why I am delighted that Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize 2026.

The future King with stars including Brian Lara. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty