Prince William has become patron of Max Worsley's expedition across Antarctica. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his admiration for an explorer who is honouring his father’s legacy by carrying out an expedition across Antarctica.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Max Worsley will be skiing unsupported from the edge of the continent to the South Pole, where he will battle hurricane-force winds and temperatures of minus 40C. The explorer will be walking in the footsteps of his father, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley MBE, who died attempting the 870-mile trip in 2015. William, who was patron of Henry’s second and third expeditions, has now become patron of The Onwards Expedition, which is set to be carried out by Max and Norwegian adventurer Martin Nesse. Read more: Prince Harry returned to court as Liz Hurley spoke out on 'devastating' phone hacking allegations Read more: William jokes pioneering mobility scooter is not fast enough for him

The future King said: "I was immensely proud to have supported his father Henry and it is deeply moving to see Max skiing the same route ten years on, demonstrating the same courage, determination and sense of purpose that defined his father’s life. "This expedition is not only a powerful tribute to Henry's legacy, but also a reminder of Antarctica's vital importance to the health of our planet. "Using this challenge to inspire young people to connect with nature and understand the role they play in protecting it is something I greatly admire, and I wish Max and Martin every success as they prepare for this remarkable endeavour." Henry was a British Army officer and polar explorer. In 2015, he set out to complete the first solo, unsupported crossing of Antarctica.

The Duke of Cambridge talking with Henry Worsley Kensington Palace, before he passed away in 2015. Picture: Alamy