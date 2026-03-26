Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment, meets with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment and family members following their six-month deployment to Estonia, during a visit to Bulford Camp, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prince of Wales joked he might shave his beard and leave a moustache after meeting a string of Army officers sporting the on-trend look.

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William was given food for thought about his appearance when he visited troops from the Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Wiltshire in his role as their Colonel-in-Chief. Wearing a camouflage uniform and the regimental beret, the prince met soldiers from the 1st Battalion who returned last December from a six-month deployment to Estonia as part of the UK’s contribution to Nato forces. William visited Estonia during March last year to meet the Mercian troops and at their UK barracks also chatted to a group of female soldiers, who discussed issues they face in the Army, and watched soldiers, via drone footage, undergoing urban warfare training. Read more: William steps in for the King as he and Kate witness historic enthronement of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Prince of Wales meets soldiers and their families. Picture: Alamy

In the officer’s mess at Picton Barracks, Bulford the future king chatted to officers and their families and shared a joke with many of them. Lieutenant Jack Austin, 23 from south Manchester was sporting a moustache and said he mentioned the subject of his facial hair when chatting to the prince. He said: “It started in Estonia, a few of us officers grew moustaches and it snowballed from there. “I brought it up when I was chatting to the prince and he said ‘maybe I should get rid of the beard and just have the moustache’.” In 2024 the Army officially allowed soldiers and officers to grow full beards, overturning a long-standing rule which helped modernise the service, improve recruiting, and align it with the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

William, during a visit to 1 Mercian at Bulford Camp,. Picture: Alamy