The Prince of Wales is feeling “more optimistic than ever” about the planet’s environmental future after evidence his Earthshot Prize finalists are making a difference.

William said “solutions are working. Capital is moving. Policy is shifting” as he addressed an assembly celebrating the impact that prize-winners have made helping to “repair” the planet.

The future king is halfway through his 10-year Earthshot Prize project to recognise innovative solutions to solve environmental problems and scale-up the ideas.

He told invited guests gathered at the Guildhall in the City of London: “Our finalists are exemplars of a wider movement that is proving that we can turn the tide within this decade.”

William said Earthshot had supported 75 finalists who, during the past five years, had protected and restored 1.4 million square kilometres of land, ocean and coastline, saved 21 million tonnes of water and removed, upcycled or avoided almost half a million tonnes of waste.

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