The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, tries his hand at crimping pasties. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Prince of Wales made a Cornish pasty as he celebrated St Piran’s Day and showed his support for communities across Cornwall in the wake of the devastating Storm Goretti.

The storm, which struck in January, brought winds of nearly 100mph to the county and caused widespread damage. William, who is the Duke of Cornwall, visited Gear Farm Pasty Company in Helston, which is run by Dave and Ann Webb and their children Jemma and Michael. As the prince spooned potato into the pasties in the bakery, he joked: “Don’t worry, I can take full criticism.” William was then shown how to crimp a pasty by Miss Webb, who runs the bakery. As he folded over the pastry, he said: “Oh my goodness, there’s a lot more going into this than I thought. “I feel I may be taking this one home guys. Everyone loves a trier.”

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, meeting staff. Picture: Alamy

The prince went on: “I appreciate the comments but this is not my finest hour. “This is where I need my wife, she would be all over this.” Admiring the finished pasty, William joked: “It looks like a slightly ill crab. It’s alright, passable. Yours look so perfect. “It’s really not easy, is it? This is something machinery can’t help with. It all has to be handmade.” William later joined counter staff selling pasties direct to customers at the farm. To much amusement from staff, he also took an order over the phone from Josie Trounson who was buying 10 frozen pasties and five fresh pasties.

William answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company. Picture: Alamy

The prince told her: “Do you want me to take an order from you? Ten frozen pasties, and we have got plenty of cooked ones, just made some fresh ones now. “What name is that? Juicy? Josie! Sorry Josie, I thought you said Juicy. “The pasties will be juicy – 15 pasties for Josie for 1.45pm. “Five fresh good ones and 10 frozen. Bye bye Josie.” Ms Trounson, who lives a 20-minute drive from the farm, did not find out it was William who had taken her order until she arrived to collect her pasties – half an hour after the heir to the throne had left to meet fire and rescue staff at Helston community fire station. “I was flabbergasted when I found out,” Ms Trounson said after collecting her order. “I had no idea who was answering my call but the person on the line was a bit incoherent. “It’s St Piran’s Day and I was really worried I wasn’t going to get my pasties.”

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, plants a tree. Picture: Alamy

During the storm, the farm experienced prolonged power and water outages and was cut off by fallen trees on narrow rural roads. Due to a recently installed generator, the Webb family were able to continue baking and supporting local residents who were without essential services for several days. William met members of the Webb family and local people who helped to clear roads, check on neighbours and maintain vital access for those needing daily care.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, meeting firefighters and multi-agency responders. Picture: Alamy

To mark the occasion, William also planted a tree in a new woodland area being established on the farm. At the fire station, William handed over a box of 50 freshly baked pasties he had brought from Gear Farm to thank the emergency services for their work during Storm Goretti. During the catastrophe the Webb family wanted to share pasties with the local fire station but due to fallen trees blocking the roads they could not make the delivery.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, meeting firefighters and multi-agency responders. Picture: Alamy