The Prince of Wales praised his wife for her visit to Italy as part of her work in early years education.

William pays tribute to 'amazing' Kate as he says family 'couldn't cope without her' . Picture: flickr

By Ella Bennett

Prince William has paid tribute to his wife for her first international work trip after her successful cancer treatment.

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William discussed Kate’s first official foreign tour in more than three years during an appearance on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. He said his wife is “edging herself back” into doing more overseas visits following her successful cancer treatment, but cautioned royal trips take their toll, so they have to “make sure she’s OK and rested”. There was also a personal tribute to Kate from her husband, who said: “She’s an amazing mum and an amazing wife and literally our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning, really has.” He added that Kate returned “buzzing” from her trip to Italy, promoting the early years development of children and has become a “pro” on the subject Read more: Jubilant William celebrates Aston Villa's Europa League win as his boyhood club win first trophy for 30 years Read more: 'I am Catarina': Kate poses for selfies and talks to children in Italy on first official overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales during her visit to "Salvador Allende" Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia. Picture: Alamy

William appeared live on the breakfast show, broadcast from a cafe on the Isles of Scilly, where the prince will later visit the Isles of Scilly Hospital to meet staff, patients and open a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. Asked if he is proud of Kate’s successful visit to Italy, William replied: “So proud, very, very proud. She’s been amazing “She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. She’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I’m really glad it went really well.” Kate received a rapturous welcome from the people of the Italian city of Reggio Emilia where she learnt about an innovative approach to teaching young children pioneered in the city. William added: “She wanted to go and do lots of research, she spends God knows how much time now looking through all the paperwork. “She’s a proper pro on early years, and so most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom… all the paperwork that she’s got lined up ready to read. “I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah I think she came back buzzing.”