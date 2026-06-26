William supports the charity as its royal patron. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Prince William has paid tribute to workers of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity at a gala celebrating its 25th anniversary.

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The Prince of Wales supports the charity as its royal patron and told its volunteers and staff their work was something its country "can be immensely proud of". In a speech at the evening event in Newport on Friday, he said: "For 25 years, Wales Air Ambulance has provided a vital service to people and communities across the nation. "In life-threatening moments, its crews have brought advanced critical care directly to those in greatest need, offering help and hope. Read more: King and Queen quit Buckingham Palace for good despite £369m refurb Read more: Prince William's £130k visit to Saudi Arabia tops list of most expensive royal trips since Charles became King

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity was launched on St David’s Day in 2001 and now has a fleet of four aircraft covering the whole of Wales. Picture: PA

"This anniversary milestone is an opportunity not only to reflect on all that has been achieved over the past quarter of a century, but to recognise the extraordinary people whose dedication, skill and generosity have made this work possible." The Wales Air Ambulance Charity was launched on St David’s Day – March 1 – in 2001, and began with a single helicopter flying out of Swansea. It now has a fleet of four aircraft covering the whole of Wales, alongside rapid response vehicles, and is able to operate 24 hours a day. It is a consultant-led service, taking hospital treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.