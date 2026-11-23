Prince William proposes plan to save Britain's high streets
The Prince of Wales is now leading the regeneratiom of Nansledan, Cornwall, which town planners, architects, retailers and government officials hope will be the blueprint for British high streets.
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Prince William is spearheading a new project to reinject life into the high street – beginning with a town in the south of England.
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Since 2020, concerns have been rising around the state of British high streets, which have deteriorated due to increasing popularity of online shopping, rising energy bills and business rates.
This cocktail of economic pressure has forced thousands of once popular shops to board up, leaving behind a trail of commercial dilapidation in its wake.
Andy Burnham referenced the crisis in one of his first addresses as prime minister, acknowledging that hundreds of high streets across the country offer nothing but a haunting of their former glory.
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Part of the Prince of Wales’ role is the Duchy of Cornwall, which passed to him when King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022.
The Prince of Wales is now leading the project which looks to regenerate the town of Nansledan, Cornwall, which town planners, architects, retailers and government officials hope will be the blueprint for British high streets.
The town began its life in 2014 when 800 new homes were constructed. The town now has over 960, a primary school, nursery, outdoor skate track and playing fields.
The town will now develop Market Street – a 75,000 sq ft area dedicated to retail, leisure and work spaces – as well as the potential for additional homes.
“We sincerely hope Market Street will [be] a thriving modern high-street environment,” says Sam Kirkness, the executive director of development at Nansledan.
The then-Prince Charles took on the issue as a personal mission – in 2019, he said he wanted Nansledan to be a “sustainable community” that catered for “the needs of generations to come”.
It appears he has now passed on the torch to his son.