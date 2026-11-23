The Prince of Wales is now leading the regeneratiom of Nansledan, Cornwall, which town planners, architects, retailers and government officials hope will be the blueprint for British high streets.

The Prince of Wales is taking on the project of regenerating the town of Nansledan. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Prince William is spearheading a new project to reinject life into the high street – beginning with a town in the south of England.

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Since 2020, concerns have been rising around the state of British high streets, which have deteriorated due to increasing popularity of online shopping, rising energy bills and business rates. This cocktail of economic pressure has forced thousands of once popular shops to board up, leaving behind a trail of commercial dilapidation in its wake. Andy Burnham referenced the crisis in one of his first addresses as prime minister, acknowledging that hundreds of high streets across the country offer nothing but a haunting of their former glory. Read more: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may choose to become private citizens in Prince Williams’ sweeping changes, new book reveals Read more: Center Parcs at ‘tipping point where you can’t pass costs onto customers’

Prince William is spearheading the project in Cornwall. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty

Part of the Prince of Wales’ role is the Duchy of Cornwall, which passed to him when King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022. The Prince of Wales is now leading the project which looks to regenerate the town of Nansledan, Cornwall, which town planners, architects, retailers and government officials hope will be the blueprint for British high streets. The town began its life in 2014 when 800 new homes were constructed. The town now has over 960, a primary school, nursery, outdoor skate track and playing fields. The town will now develop Market Street – a 75,000 sq ft area dedicated to retail, leisure and work spaces – as well as the potential for additional homes.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Nansledan, a 218-hectare site that will provide future business and housing for the local area on September 1, 2016. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty