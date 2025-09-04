Prince William with the last Queen with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince William urged the late Queen Elizabeth to intervene in the Scottish independence vote, a new book claims.

The Prince of Wales tried to persuade the late Queen to make an intervention in the Scottish independence vote, royal biographer Valentine Low wrote. The future king applied "pressure" on the monarch to make a speech, alongside David Cameron, urging Scots who were likely to vote for independence to rethink. Four days before the historic referendum in 2014, the Queen said she hoped Scots would "think very carefully about the future" while speaking to people outside Crathie Kirk near Balmoral. The Palace attempted to make the conversation outside her Scottish place of worship seem spontaneous, but then PM Mr Cameron was reportedly trying to sway the monarch to make a public intervention.

William is said to have lobbied his grandmother to speak out. Picture: Getty

Nicola Sturgeon criticised William as "disingenuous" in her memoir as the Prince met with Gordon Brown in 2021. The pair were suspected to be discussing how to preserve the union. In a new book 'Power and the Palace', Mr Low writes: "The pressure [on the Queen to intervene in the referendum] did not just come from Cameron, however. "Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene. "Geidt and the cabinet secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood, had… already been talking about the constitutional propriety of an intervention by the monarch, and between them they came up with the formula that the Queen would use when she stopped to talk to members of the public outside Crathie Kirk that Sunday." A former SNP MP, Tommy Sheppard, called for the claim in the book to be investigated.

