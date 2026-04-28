The Prince of Wales has spoken of “fond memories” at his former air base as he returned to mark its 85th anniversary.

He was an RAF search and rescue pilot at the Holyhead base from 2010 to 2013, when he and the Princess of Wales, who mark their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, lived together in Anglesey as newlyweds.

William, who wore RAF military pattern camouflage uniform, told trainees at RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, that he “loved” his time there, as he visited the site on Tuesday.

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During Tuesday’s visit, he met former colleagues including pilot instructor Brian Wills and chief maritime instructor Andy Batchelor, to whom he spoke about maintaining his flying currency.

Mr Wills said: “In a heartbeat, he said he’d come back and do it again.”

Mr Batchelor, who worked with William on search and rescue crews, said: “He’s a great guy, friendly, easy to get on with, a very competent pilot.

“He was very easy to work with. He just wanted to be Will, he was just one of the team.

“It’s great to have him back here for the 85th anniversary. He’s the Prince of Wales so it makes sense, but I think he’s got credibility because he’s lived and worked here in North Wales.”

Speaking to trainees at the station, which opened in February 1941, William said: “I loved my time up here. It was great fun.

“Your time up here will go quickly, that’s the thing. You’ll look back with fond memories.”

He added: “I do miss it. I miss the job, I miss the camaraderie.”

Lieutenant Commander Rob Andrews, who was at RAF Valley as a trainee while William was stationed there, said: “I know he’s got an affinity with this place.”

As well as talking about aviation, William spoke about his football team Aston Villa during a discussion with Isaac Reed, a trainee working within air traffic.

Mr Reed, a Sunderland fan, said: “He misspoke and said Villa when he meant to say Valley, so that was my opportunity to jump in and ask about football.

“It got the prince talking, He seemed more keen than I was at one point.”

William, who is Royal Honorary Air Commodore, watched a parade to mark the 85th anniversary of the RAF station.

He then presented The Prince of Wales Award, given annually to recognise the best qualified flying instructor within the No. 4 Flying Training School.

He also met women from the base and told them he was trying to take “barometer readings” of the experiences of females in the military.

He said: “Some things have come to my attention that I’m not particularly happy about.

“Are we adopting and evolving the armed forces in a way that is suiting women joining the forces and is it a nice place to join?”

The officers spoke to William about their experiences, including returning to work in the RAF after having children.