I was getting ready for work yesterday morning, listening to Nick Ferrari, as I usually do, when I found myself standing still.

A few of you were calling in, your voices breaking, as you talked about telling your children that you, or your partner, had cancer. It stopped me in my tracks.

Those conversations – the ones that change the shape of your family forever – are among the hardest any parent will ever have.

The Prince of Wales has been through it too. In an interview he gave in Rio, he spoke about how he and the Princess handled that impossible task: explaining, in an age-appropriate way, that both she and the King were facing cancer.

He didn’t dwell on details, and he didn’t need to. What came through was the care, the thought, and the protection they’ve tried to give their children.

When the Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis earlier this year, she mentioned that they had waited until the school holidays to talk to their children – that they wanted to understand what she was facing before they spoke to them. It was a very human moment. And it made perfect sense.

At the time, I pushed back hard against the chorus of commentators demanding she reveal every detail of her illness. Even in public life, there has to be a line.

There must be space for privacy, dignity, and family. And yet, both she and the King have used their experiences to help others, speaking about cancer in a way that brings comfort and awareness without losing that humanity.

We all have a connection to cancer, don’t we? Directly or indirectly, it touches every family. I have two friends in treatment right now.

When someone you love tells you they have cancer, it lands in your stomach like a stone. That first moment never leaves you.

Hearing listeners this morning talk about breaking the news to their children took me back to the day my siblings and I waited in my parents’ living room for them to return from a hospital appointment.

We already knew our dad had cancer, but this appointment was about what came next – whether there was a next. I was 37 then, hardly a child, but when my mum came in and just shook her head, I felt six years old.

My dad, ever the father, saw our faces and said, quite firmly: “Don’t be crying at me or on me.” He said we were all grown up, happy, safe, doing well – job done.

To him, that meant he could go knowing his children were all right. Even at the end, his first thought was for us. That was the measure of the man.

Listening yesterday, I tried to imagine being eight or nine and hearing those words. Trying to understand why your parent looks frightened or tired.

Trying to grasp what cancer means, or what the future might hold. Even when treatment works – and it often does – it’s hard to escape that uncertainty, that invisible fear that lingers long after the chemo ends.

I also thought about my friend, the late Rachel Bland. She was just 40 when she died of breast cancer, leaving behind her husband Steve and their three-year-old son, Freddie.

She wrote a book for him before she died – a way of explaining who she was, and how much she loved him. She’d presented You, Me and the Big C with Dame Deborah James and Lauren Mahon, and she faced her own illness with extraordinary grace. But she once told me that nothing was harder than figuring out how to tell Freddie the truth.

Like my dad, her first thought was always her child. Even as she was dying, she was determined that Freddie would feel loved, secure, and safe.

These moments happen quietly, behind closed doors, in homes all over Britain every single day. They’re rarely seen, never filmed, but they are the true measure of love and courage.

That’s why the calls to Nick mattered. Talking about how we handle these conversations, how we support families through them, matters.

Because at some point, nearly every one of us will find ourselves in that same living room, or at that same bedside, or on that same phone call – trying to find the right words for something that has none.

And when that moment comes, perhaps remembering how others have done it – the courage, the honesty, the care – might just make it a little easier to begin.