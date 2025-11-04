The Prince of Wales will announce a new initiative for those defending the Amazon in a speech at his United for Wildlife's annual summit in Brazil.

William is visiting the South American country for the first time to stage his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and will also attend the Cop30 UN Climate Change summit in Belem, a city in the Amazon.

United for Wildlife is an umbrella group working to end the illegal wildlife trade and William will tell delegates about the new initiative for indigenous people and indigenous environmental defenders in Brazil.

William said: "Indigenous peoples and local communities have long been protectors of the world's most critical ecosystems. But today, their lives are increasingly at risk, and their lands are under mounting threats.

"If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it.

