The Prince travelled to the famous Christ the Redeemer statue to meet the 15 Earthshot finalists to learn about their experiences so far and their hopes for the future

Prince William poses for photos at Christ the Redeemer statue. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales followed in his mother’s footsteps and posed for a photo in the shadow of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

William stood in the spot where Diana, Princess of Wales took in the stunning views of the city hundreds of metres below from the summit of Mount Corcovado. The prince is making a five-day visit to Brazil, his first to the South American country, to stage his Earthshot Prize, a global environmental competition to find solutions to “repair“ the planet. The event will be a star-studded ceremony staged in Rio on Wednesday evening with Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes among the celebrities performing as five winners are awarded £1 million. Read More: Prince William cuddles baby as he samples island life on trip to Brazilian retreat Read more: Starmer to join Prince William at Cop 30, but Trump will stay home

Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, stands in front of the world famous Corcovado statue, in Rio De Janeiro, on April 25, 1991. Picture: Alamy

The prince is making a five-day visit to Brazil, his first to the South American country. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join William at the awards ceremony where the prince will give the keynote speech, before both men gather with world leaders at the global Cop30 climate change summit later this week, being staged in the Amazonian city of Belem. William travelled to the famous statue depicting Christ to meet the 15 Earthshot finalists to learn about their experiences so far and their hopes for the future. At the summit, closed to the public for the prince’s 45-minute visit, William looked over the stunning Guanabara Bay, before turning to recreate his mother’s picture.

The Prince of Wales meets the fifteen finalists for 2025 Earthshot Prize during a visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales meeting the two month old child of vice-mayor of the city of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Cavaliere. Picture: Alamy