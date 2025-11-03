William given keys to the city in Rio de Janeiro welcome ceremony
William is in Brazil where he will stage his Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales has visited the Sugarloaf Mountain overlooking Rio de Janeiro at the start of his five-day visit to Brazil.
Listen to this article
William took a cable car up to the vantage spot and stood on top of the mountain with a bird’s eye view of the metropolis and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.
He was greeted by the Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and given an honour reserved for the carnival king – the keys to the city.
William is in Brazil for five-days to stage his Earthshot Prize and attend the Cop30 UN climate change summit.
During the trip, William will visit the city’s Maracana stadium and join school children taking part in football drills with former Brazilian defender Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as Cafu, to highlight the work of community leaders.
Read more: 'Tragic situation': Donald Trump feels 'badly' for royal family amid Andrew fallout
Read more: Rio to become ‘Earthshot City’ as it prepares to host Prince William's environmental awards
Pop princess Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are some of the global stars who will be performing at the Earthshot prize-giving ceremony, alongside Brazilian music icon and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join William at the star-studded event, where the prince will give the key-note speech, before both men gather with world leaders at the global Cop30 climate change summit in the Amazonian city of Belem.
William said before leaving for Rio: “I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people.
“With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.
“Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”