The Prince of Wales has visited the Sugarloaf Mountain overlooking Rio de Janeiro at the start of his five-day visit to Brazil.

William took a cable car up to the vantage spot and stood on top of the mountain with a bird’s eye view of the metropolis and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

He was greeted by the Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and given an honour reserved for the carnival king – the keys to the city.

William is in Brazil for five-days to stage his Earthshot Prize and attend the Cop30 UN climate change summit.

During the trip, William will visit the city’s Maracana stadium and join school children taking part in football drills with former Brazilian defender Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as Cafu, to highlight the work of community leaders.

