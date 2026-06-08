Prince William will enforce tighter rules around what Royals can do with their property when he becomes King, according to reports, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor-esque controversies.

The Prince of Wales is said to want to cut off all ties with his uncle, the former Duke of York, and might go further by stopping his example being followed regarding property.

Andrew has been cast out of The Firm and is no longer a working Royal after allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein becoming clear, and his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former Duke of York has been stripped of all titles and is now living in Sandringham after vacating the Royal Lodge earlier this year. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

It was revealed on Friday that Andrew received an undisclosed rental income from sub-letting three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate, where he paid no rent for 20 years, with his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie also benefiting.

He could have made up to £180,000 a year.

Former Liberal Democrat Norman Baker said: “It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties."

He added of Beatrice and Eugenie: “There’s no way that non-working members of the royal family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster."