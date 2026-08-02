In a post on social media on Saturday evening, Prince William called Mr Purja “one of the world’s greatest mountaineers” and “truly unique”

Lance Corporal Nirmal Purja with his MBE, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Prince of Wales has said he was “truly saddened” to hear of the death of former British Army and Royal Marines soldier Nirmal Purja, as the company Purja co-founded confirmed his death in Pakistan following an avalanche.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Nepalese mountaineer was leading an expedition of 10 climbers on Broad Peak – the world’s 12th highest mountain – in the north of the country when the avalanche struck at about midday on Thursday. Following search efforts, Elite Exped - the company Mr Purja co-founded in 2017 - confirmed he had been killed. In a post on social media on Saturday evening, Prince William called Mr Purja “one of the world’s greatest mountaineers” and “truly unique”, adding that his thoughts are with his family and the families of all those who died. “I was truly saddened to hear of the tragic death of Nirmal Purja and those who lost their lives in the avalanche on Broad Peak," it read. “Nims served with distinction in the British Armed Forces before becoming one of the world’s greatest mountaineers, putting Nepalese climbers on the map. Read more: Ethical concerns over Chinese biomedical industry after undisclosed death of young girl in gene-editing trial uncovered Read more: In pictures: King dons kilt and sips a dram of whisky as he attends Mey Highland Games

Nepal's climber Nirmal Purja delivers a speech in 2021 upon his arrival for a welcome ceremony after becoming - along with his team - the first to summit Pakistan's K2 in winter. Picture: Getty

“His relentless pursuit of what seemed impossible, combined with his humility and selflessness, made him truly unique. My thoughts are with his family and the families of all those who died.” He signed off the post "W". In a post shared on Instagram, Elite Exped said: “Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of this expedition sadly did not survive. “Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. “Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can erase the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve.”

The Nepalese mountaineer, pictured here in 2021, was leading an expedition of 10 climbers on Broad Peak – the world’s 12th highest mountain – in the north of the country when the avalanche struck at about midday on Thursday. Picture: Getty