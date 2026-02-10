The Prince of Wales will join young Saudi girls learning football skills during the second day of his Middle East visit, which is in danger of being overshadowed by the on-going Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William, president of the Football Association, will hear about the growing participation of women in sport in Saudi Arabia, during a visit to Misk Sports City in the capital Riyadh.

William will also visit an ambitious project, nominated for his Earthshot Prize, which has created a green cultural pathway through the city.

He will tour a section of the 83-mile Sports Boulevard which connects cycling paths, horse trails, green parks and cultural landmarks – a project supporting the core quality-of-life initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the kingdom into a diversified and sustainable economy.

William’s three-day trip to strengthen the UK’s ties with one of its key Middle East allies began on Monday, after the King made clear his “profound concern” at allegations relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct regarding the scandal involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: William arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talks

Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales reveal they are 'deeply concerned' about Epstein scandal as they break silence