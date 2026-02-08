The Prince of Wales will visit Saudi Arabia, at the request of the government, is what is hoped to be a "a sign of good fortune for both nations".

Prince William’s three day visit, from Monday to Wednesday, will see him visit the capital Riyadh and the desert oasis AlUla.

Sources in Saudi told the Mirror there had been six months of preparations for the prince.

AlUla was previously closed off to outsiders, due to its conservative Islamic beliefs, and it was believed to once be cured by evil spirts.

Sources in the Middle East nation told of the “immense honour and excitement” of Prince William's visit, which “will place AlUla on the global map”.

The trip has been anticipated as one of the most politically sensitive visits of William’s public life.

