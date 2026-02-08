Prince William to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Sources in the Middle East nation told of the “immense honour and excitement” of Prince William's visit
The Prince of Wales will visit Saudi Arabia, at the request of the government, is what is hoped to be a "a sign of good fortune for both nations".
Prince William’s three day visit, from Monday to Wednesday, will see him visit the capital Riyadh and the desert oasis AlUla.
Sources in Saudi told the Mirror there had been six months of preparations for the prince.
AlUla was previously closed off to outsiders, due to its conservative Islamic beliefs, and it was believed to once be cured by evil spirts.
The trip has been anticipated as one of the most politically sensitive visits of William’s public life.
Government insiders told the paper William is a key diplomatic asset.
One source claims the monarchy acts as a diplomatic "secret weapon" that is able to open doors politicians sometimes cannot.
William will also meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The de facto ruler is credited with pushing economic reform, and lifting the ban on women driving in Saudi 2018, but significant social limits remain.
Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over the government's restrictions on free speech, criminalisation of same-sex relationships and harsh penalties for social dissent.
It is understood that William will be extensively briefed by the Foreign Office and British Embassy beforehand.
Saudi has undertaken an ambition cultural program to regenerate the region around AlUla, alongside education programmes, to make the region a tourist destination.
“AlUla’s cultural landscape is evolving at an incredible pace, with each season bringing new experiences that bridge past and future,” says Hamad Alhomiedan, the Director of Arts & Creative Industries for the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).
“The upcoming AlUla Arts Festival (until Feb 14) will be our most diverse yet.” He added: “AlUla’s growth as a cultural capital is rooted in the distinct qualities that make it unique."
As an oil-dependant economy, Saudi leaders and the Prince of Wales are expected to discuss energy transition and investment.