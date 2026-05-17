William inherited the estate - a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion – when his father became King

London, UK. 16th May, 2026. Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - London HRH Prince William the Prince Of Wales. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Prince of Wales will sell off 20% of the Duchy of Cornwall over the next ten years and invest £500 million in addressing the housing and nature crises.

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William plans to sell a fifth of the estate - a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion – which he inherited when his father became King. The Duchy Estate provides William, who is the 25th Duke of Cornwall, nearly £23 million a year in private income. The money is used to fund the charitable, private and official lives of William, the Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The prince will consolidate his holdings around five geographic “heartlands”, focusing on the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Bath area and Kennington, south London, The Times reported. Read more: King 'saddened' after soldier dies falling from horse at Royal Windsor Show Read more: 'I am Catarina': Kate poses for selfies and talks to children in Italy on first official overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

Most of the real estate on the Isles of Scilly is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. Picture: Getty

Will Bax, chief executive of the Duchy of Cornwall, told The Times that William decided the duchy “shouldn’t just exist to own land. It should first and foremost exist to have a positive impact on the world”. Mr Bax said of the plan to sell off about a fifth of the duchy estate: “If we don’t see an opportunity for positive impact, then perhaps we don’t need to be a part of that place. “But where there is social need and where there is environmental challenge and where there is an opportunity to enable change, then we’ll be a great partner in working with people to achieve that.” Mr Bax said the prince planned to invest £500 million, made up from land sales, development income, partnerships and borrowing, into his priorities.

William inherited the estate when his father became King . Picture: Alamy