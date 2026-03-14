The Prince of Wales will be in attendance when Wales complete their Six Nations campaign against Italy.

Wales, who look set to finish with the annual rugby contest’s wooden spoon after four defeats from their opening four games, face Italy – who beat England for the first time in their history last weekend – at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and has regularly attended both men’s and women’s fixtures.

The prince attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup contest between Wales and Fiji at Sandy Park in Exeter last year, with pictures shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram showing William meeting players, shaking hands and hugging one.

The online post was captioned: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”

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