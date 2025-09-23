The Prince and Princess of Wales met the grieving parents of Southport attack victim Elsie Dot Stancombe as they visited the seven-year-old’s former school on Tuesday.

As part of the emotional visit, Prince William addressed an assembly full of 700 pupils, calling on the school children to “be brave.”

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

William and Kate, 43, visited pupils at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where Elsie, seven, had been a pupil at the time of her murder.

Here’s everything we know the future King said during his speech…

“Catherine and I were sadly not able to join you all last week when this wonderful new playground had its grand opening,” the Prince of Wales began.

“We are so happy to be with you today to celebrate this project and to say how proud we are of all of you and the community of Southport,” he shared.

“The tragic events that unfolded in this town last year still remain difficult to comprehend.

He added: “But last year, Sergio and Alex, you told us you wanted to create a special playground in memory of the girls and here we are.”

“Your vision and your determination, supported by Jinnie, the Trust and people’s generosity, has made this hope a reality.

“This playground is a symbol of how the community have come together to create such a positive place for the pupils of this school - a symbol of remembrance and resilience, a testament that love will always overcome tragedy,” William said.

The Prince of Wales continued: “Many lives were changed on that terrible day – including countless members of this school community.

“Bebe, Alice and Elsie’s friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way.

“To the teaching community here at Churchtown Primary and Farnborough Road, where we visited this morning – each and every one of you has gone above and beyond to help heal this incredible group of young people.

“Thank you.

“To Alex and Sergio, Lauren and Ben, Jenni and David – you are parents united in grief. You have faced such horror - but from that you move forward with grace and fortitude – creating the most remarkable legacies for your girls.

“We will always be here to support you.

“To everyone impacted on that day you will never be forgotten.”