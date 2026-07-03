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Prince William has made a surprise appearance on the podcast hosted by Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce, which will be released the same day that the pair are expected to marry.

The Prince of Wales will be interviewed by the football player and his brother Jason Kelce, hours before Travis is expected to tie the knot with the pop superstar later on Friday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In a podcast teaser shared on Instagram, William, 44, is introduced by Jason Kelce as a “six-foot-three prince from London, England", before going on to list his many titles.

“That’s right, the president of the English Football Association, the vice-royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester and the Prince of Wales… please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William.”

William smiled and laughed in return and said: “That was quite an intro guys, amazing.”

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