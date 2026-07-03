Prince William appears on Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast hours before pair set to tie the knot
During an appearance on Heart Radio’s breakfast show in May, William future king joked about receiving an invitation to the pair's highly anticipated wedding
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Prince William has made a surprise appearance on the podcast hosted by Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce, which will be released the same day that the pair are expected to marry.
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The Prince of Wales will be interviewed by the football player and his brother Jason Kelce, hours before Travis is expected to tie the knot with the pop superstar later on Friday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
In a podcast teaser shared on Instagram, William, 44, is introduced by Jason Kelce as a “six-foot-three prince from London, England", before going on to list his many titles.
“That’s right, the president of the English Football Association, the vice-royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester and the Prince of Wales… please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William.”
William smiled and laughed in return and said: “That was quite an intro guys, amazing.”
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Travis replied: “We had to do it big for you, had to do it big”.
During an appearance on Heart Radio’s breakfast show in May, the future king joked about receiving an invitation to the highly anticipated summer wedding by at first saying “no comment” and laughing when he was asked.
William added: “That feels like a showbiz excuse but it’s not. I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.”
The prince has a connection with Swift after he took his two eldest children to see her Eras Tour concert in London last year and introduced George and Charlotte to the singer backstage.
He also joined Swift and US rock star Jon Bon Jovi on stage for an impromptu rendition of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer in 2013, at a charity event held at Kensington Palace in aid of the homeless charity Centrepoint.