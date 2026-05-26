“Prince William said he’s been following the journey and we were just talking about how darts has blown up,” Littler said

Mr. Luke Littler, from Warrington, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Luke Littler has offered to provide the tickets for the Prince of Wales to make his Alexandra Palace debut later this year after they chatted about darts at Windsor Castle.

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Littler collected the MBE awarded for his contribution to the sport last Tuesday when he was told by Prince William that the World Championship at the lively north London venue “looks like a good night out”. The 19-year-old from Warrington admits visiting the royal residence was a surreal experience. “Prince William said he’s been following the journey and we were just talking about how darts has blown up,” Littler said. “He even said himself it looks like a good night out, so maybe we’ll see Prince William at Ally Pally this year! “I didn’t invite him, but if he needs a few tickets I’m sure myself or the PDC will sort some. Read More: William pays tribute to 'amazing' wife Kate as he says family 'couldn't cope without her' Read More: Jubilant William celebrates Aston Villa's Europa League win as his boyhood club win first trophy for 30 years

Luke Littler after he were made a Member of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

“Turning up to Windsor Castle, it was just like….’how am I here? Why am I here?’. It was a crazy experience. And then you’ve just got to think about what I’ve done for the sport. “Obviously they don’t usually come to people so young, but for what I’ve done for my sport, it’s been incredible and the notice has been fantastic.” Littler returns to the oche at the Premier League finals on Thursday night and plans to let his “darts do the talking” if confronted by any heckling from the O2 crowd. The world number one, nicknamed ‘The Nuke’, was booed at Alexandra Palace in December and has also been jeered in Liverpool, Brighton and Sheffield, as well as at competitions in Europe.

Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries during night sixteen of the 2026 BetMGM Premier League at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Alamy