The Prince of Wales pays a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II saying “Windsor is her” when he takes Hollywood star Eugene Levy around her Berkshire home.

During the Second World War the castle was home to the then Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, and she spent much of the pandemic within the safety of its walls, protected in “HMS Bubble”, the reported nickname for her reduced staff.

In a preview of the upcoming episode from the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, titled Living The Royal Life In The UK, William tells Levy: “I do actually, yeah I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather.

“Yeah, it’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here any more and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her.

“So, she loved it here, she spent most of her time here.”

The future king told the Schitt’s Creek star, 78: “Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.”

The late Queen would regularly spend most weekends at Windsor Castle and during the latter years of her life her stays became longer as her 70-year reign neared its end.

