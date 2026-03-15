The Prince of Wales said he remembers his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales “today and every day” as he shared a photograph of them together to mark Mother’s Day.

The picture, posted online for the first time from the family’s private collection, shows Diana with a two-year-old William in a field of flowers, taken at the family’s main home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire, in 1984.

William’s signed message, posted on social media site X, said: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W”

Diana, who died aged 36 following a road accident in Paris on August 31 1997, would have turned 65 on July 1 this year.

The royal family also posted a selection of photos on X to mark Mother’s Day.

They included a photo of the King and his sister Anne, now the Princess Royal, at Balmoral, Scotland, in 1953 with their mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

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